 Danske Bank out of Russia and the Baltics – The Post

Danske Bank out of Russia and the Baltics

A damning report from the authorities in Estonia has Danske Bank in full retreat from the area with its tail between its legs

Where it all happened – or did it? (photo: Pjotr Mahhonin)
February 20th, 2019 10:45 am| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Estonia’s official financial watchdog has announced that it has ordered Danske Bank to close its branch in Tallinn. The bank has been given eight months to wind up its activities.

The Tallinn branch has been at the heart of the money-laundering activities that has seen around 1.5 trillion kroner passing through between 2007 and 2015.

Lay down thy burdens
In what some might consider to be something of an understatement, Danske Bank’s acting administrative director Jesper Nielsen said: “we recognise that the serious case of possible money-laundering in Estonia has been a burden on Estonian society and with that background, the Estonian authorities think it best that we cease our banking activities in that country.”

READ ALSO: Danske Bank’s woes continue as shareholders sue

As well as Estonia, the bank has announced that it will be closing its branches in the entire Baltic area, as well as in Russia.

In the eye of the beholder
As a result of an internal report Danske Bank admitted that serious errors had been made, but contended that the bank had not actually broken the law.

In addition, it could not find definitive evidence for money-laundering but concluded that there were ‘strong suspicions’.

Related News



Latest News

Business
Danske Bank out of Russia and the Baltics
National
Danish politician charged with attempted murder
Business
Business News in Brief: More resources needed behind 5G network, DI urges
Business
Copenhagen suburbs to lead sputtering housing market charge

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved