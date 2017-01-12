Davai! Denmark finally approves controversial Russian pipeline

Just days after approving a Baltic pipeline moving through Denmark on its way from Norway to Poland, the Danish energy authorities have made an even bigger splash, and a contentious one at that.

The energy agency, Energistyrelsen, revealed today that it has given Russia the green light to lay part of the massive Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline through Danish territory – close to Bornholm in the Baltic Sea – on its way to Germany.

“The permit is granted pursuant to the Continental Shelf Act and in accordance with Denmark’s obligations under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea,” wrote Energistyrelsen.

“Denmark is obliged to allow the construction of transit pipelines with respect to resources and the environment and if necessary to assign the route where such pipelines should be laid.”

Putin on the pressure

Denmark’s approval comes less than a month after Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, suggested that the Danes were under heavy pressure from abroad in regards to the link.

Putin was likely referring to the US, as president Donald Trump has criticised Germany over the Nord Stream 2 deal and warned that the US might level sanctions in response to the deal.

The US also warned Denmark about the pipeline in 2017, citing that it feared NATO nations would be too dependent on Russian gas.

Complete by Christmas?

Meanwhile, Gazprom, the company behind the pipeline to Germany, revealed earlier this month that 83 percent of the 2,042 km pipeline had been laid on the bottom of the Baltic Sea.

The Russian oil giant also indicated that it required just 60 days to finish the job, should Denmark finally agree to permit the pipeline to enter its territory.

