 Denmark and Israel cosying up on water tech – The Post
7475

Denmark and Israel cosying up on water tech

Climate issues and pollution are some of major challenges that Danish expertise can help alleviate

A Danish company is currently lending a hand to protecting the vulnerable ocean environment off the coast of the city of Haifa (photo: Zvi Roger)
February 7th, 2017 11:13 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The food and agriculture minister, Esben Lunde Larsen, is in Israel this week in a bid to strengthen co-operation between Denmark and Israel within the area of sustainable water tech solutions.

A dry climate and recent droughts has forced Israel to step up its investment in water technology, and Danish companies have developed solutions that could help the Israeli government secure its water supply for the nation’s population, agriculture and industry.



“Denmark and Israel have different strengths and challenges. Israel is one of the best countries in the world at attracting research funds, and we can learn from that in Denmark,” said Larsen.

“Conversely, Israel is facing serious environmental issues due to a lack of water and water pollution. Here, Denmark can provide some of the world’s best solutions. So a stronger bond would benefit Denmark and Israel.”

READ MORE: Danish innovation centre opening up in Tel Aviv

Heading to Haifa
Last year, the Education and Research Ministry teamed up with the Foreign Ministry to establish a new innovation centre in Tel Aviv, which will help open doors for Danish companies looking to access leading research arenas and relevant co-operation partners in Israel.

Larsen will visit the innovation centre and meet with the Israeli environmental protection minister, Zeev Elkin.

He will also meet with the mayor of Haifa, where the Danish water tech firm DHI is involved in a large project regarding the protection of the vulnerable ocean environment. And he will visit the Grand Water Research Institute, one of Israel’s leading research institutes within water technology.

Related News


Latest News

National
Our body is an orchestra, and nightshifts are a funeral march, claims Danish study
National
PET: Terror threat in Denmark still serious
Local
Copenhagen to March for Science on April 22
International
Denmark assembles European alliance for women’s rights in wake of US anti-abortion rhetoric

Sign up to receive The Daily Newsletter

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved