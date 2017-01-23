According to a new report from the Food and Environment Ministry, Danish companies have managed to gain a foothold in other nations when it comes to exporting clean air solutions.

The report (here in Danish) revealed that Danish firms export clean air solutions for over 7 billion kroner annually – a figure that looks poised to further improve in the future.

“We have a growing global market, and we sell some of the best solutions in the world,” said Sara Røpke, a spokesperson at the environmental authority Miljøstyrelsen.