Denmark fourth in IMD World Competitiveness Center ranking – again

Danes good at drumming up the talent (photo: IMD World Competitiveness Center)
September 27th, 2019 10:46 am| by Ben Hamilton

Denmark has again been ranked fourth on the IMD World Competitiveness Center ranking, an annual list first compiled in 1989 that is widely acknowledged as the leading annual assessment of the world’s leading 63 economies.

The ranking takes into account three key factors: Knowledge (the capacity to understand and learn new technologies), Technology (competence to develop new digital innovations) and Future Readiness (preparedness for coming developments).

According to IMD, “the ranking measures the capacity and readiness of 63 economies to adopt and explore digital technologies as a key driver for economic transformation in business, government and wider society.”

Strong performance all round
Denmark placed second for Future Readiness, sixth for Knowledge and 11th for Technology.

Its strongest performances came in two of the subcategories – Adaptive Attitudes and IT Integration – for which it ranked first in both.

It also performed well in Talent and Training & Education, finishing sixth in both

USA remains top
The top five on the list – USA, Singapore, Sweden, Denmark and Switzerland – were all unchanged, and there were only three significant movers in the top ten.

The Netherlands climbed three places to sixth, Hong Kong SAR likewise advanced three spots to number nine, and South Korea moved four places to move to tenth.

Meanwhile, heading in the opposite direction were Norway (slipping three places to ninth) and Canada (down three to 12).



