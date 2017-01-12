 Denmark has world’s easiest business culture  – The Post

Denmark has world’s easiest business culture 

Danes rank top on 2019 Business Culture Complexity Index

Lock it in Denmark! (photo: Pixabay)
July 24th, 2019 10:44 am| by Christian W

According to the newly-published 2019 Business Culture Complexity Index, Denmark ranks as the easiest country in the world when it comes to business culture. 

Launched by consultancy firm Commisceo Global, the index (here in English) ranked Denmark first out of the top 50 economies in the world based on a specific algorithm that takes into account 14 different parameters such as social, cultural and economic data from sources such as The UN and the World Bank. 

Findings included Denmark being very trusting of others, having a very happy society, a lacking feeling of religion, as well as strong scores in terms of economic freedom, corruption and freedom of the press. 

READ ALSO: Danske Bank facing a billion kroner loss

Euro power
Culturally-speaking, the data points to an egalitarian culture, where hierarchies are relatively flat, perhaps reflected in its to relatively relaxed business culture,” the report found. 

Denmark’s leaning towards individual responsibility explains the greater emphasis placed on values such as rule of law, fairness and equality which in themselves are also expressed in the way business is done. 

Norway came in second on the index, followed by Finland, the Netherlands and France, while Switzerland, Belgium, Sweden, Austria and Spain rounded out the top 10.  

Other notables included Germany (11), the UK (12), Canada (16), Australia (17), the US (19), China (20), Japan (24), Russia (29), South Korea (30), Brazil (33), India (49) and rock bottom was Nigeria (50). 

Related News



Latest News

National
Copenhagen named among best cities for Brits to emigrate to as Brexit looms 
Business
Danish Business News Round-Up: Smaller banks gaining ground on scandal-ridden major operators
Business
Denmark has world’s easiest business culture 
National
Danish News Round-Up: Copenhagen among most expensive cities in the world to relocate to 

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved