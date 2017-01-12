 Denmark inks historic agreement with the World Economic Forum – The Post

Denmark inks historic agreement with the World Economic Forum

Unique partnership aimed at embracing the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’

The new age offers challenges as well as possibilities (photo: Pixabay)
April 24th, 2018 4:00 pm| by Christian W
Denmark has become the first country in Europe to sign a partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF) to meet the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution – the fourth major industrial era since the initial Industrial Revolution of the 18th century.

The partnership, which is to be signed today in San Francisco by Denmark’s tech ambassador, Casper Klynge, is a concrete result of Denmark’s new TechPlomacy efforts and the government’s ambition to boost the digital transition in Denmark.

“Our mission is to shape the Fourth Industrial Revolution so that it benefits society. Denmark is committed to being a leader and piloting innovative frameworks and policies co-designed at the centre. We look forward to a strong collaboration and sharing findings throughout our network,” said Murat Sonmez, the head of the World Economic Forum Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Digital dawn
The partnership will help forge co-operation between private and public actors and focus on four specific arenas: Internet of Things, Life science and precision medicine, Ecosystems for digital innovation, and New approaches to regulation.

Part of the agreement entails looking into how to achieve the right balance between utilising technological potential to a maximum level and adequately protecting personal data.

“This partnership is based on a fundamental belief that technology in general will be a positive game-changer for the world. Like previous industrial revolutions, our time and age will grow the economy, lift people out of poverty, deliver unprecedented healthcare, develop sustainability across the board and build a new generation of startups,” said the foreign minister, Anders Samuelsen.

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
