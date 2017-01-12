Denmark moves up world shipping nation rankings

Denmark has consolidated its position as one of the leading shipping nations in the world this year.

According to the shipping advocacy organisation Danske Rederier, Denmark’s shipping fleet transported over 60 million GT (gross tonnage) this year, compared to just over 57 million GT last year.

“It’s really positive to see that Denmark, despite some tough years and gruelling competition, can continue to grow and has become the seventh largest seafaring nation in the world,” said Anne H Steffensen, the CEO of Danish Shipping.

“It goes to show that we in Denmark have some solid maritime competencies and skilful shipping companies.”

Top five goal

Steffensen went on to contend that Denmark should have an ambition to be in the top five of the world’s seafaring nations measured in GT.

Greece retained its stranglehold on the top spot in the rankings with 155 million GT, followed by Japan (124.8), China (104), Singapore (93.6), US (70.5) and Germany (62.3).

Completing the top ten were South Korea (55.5), the UK (51) and Hong Kong (49.5).