 Denmark promoting sustainable exports in France – The Post

Denmark promoting sustainable exports in France

Crown Prince couple and foreign minister lead Danish push in Paris

Jeppe Kofod in action in Paris (photo: Susanne Hyldelund)
October 7th, 2019 12:33 pm| by Christian W

The Crown Prince Couple and the foreign minister, Jeppe Kofod, are spearheading a significant Danish delegation to France regarding sustainable exports.

The delegation is in Paris promoting Danish solutions within green technology and health, and 50 Danish companies are taking part.

“800,000 Danish jobs are either directly or indirectly dependent on international trade, so it’s no embellishment to state that Danish export is a fundamental cornerstone for Danish welfare,” said Kofod.

Closer ties that bind
Kofod went on to contend that France shares Denmark’s vision of a more sustainable future – which presents an opportunity that must be embraced if the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement are to be reached. Kofod will also be meeting with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves le Drian.

France is the sixth-largest economy in the world and was the eighth-biggest export market for Denmark last year – particularly in the areas of policy, culture, trade and investment.

For instance, France has increasingly turned an eye to Danish organic produce, and there is more of a focus on health, sustainability, lifestyle and science with the UN Global Goals in mind.

