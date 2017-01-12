Denmark promoting Copenhagen’s finance acumen in London

The finance minister, Brian Mikkelsen, will be in London today and tomorrow along with representatives of the Danish capital to help promote Copenhagen as a financial centre.

The trip is part of the project ‘Consider Copenhagen’, which aims to promote the capital as a highly-respected financial environment, particularly within asset management and FineTech.

“Brexit could mean that a significant number of the companies and jobs at present in London will be looking towards new cities within the EU borders. And here I naturally see Copenhagen as an obvious candidate,” said Mikkelsen.

“Denmark has a highly-educated workforce, a flexible labour market and a stable political and economic climate. Moreover, the Danes are good at accepting new digital financial solutions. Within digital signatures and mobile banking solutions, Denmark is among the world leaders.”

Pension power

Mikkelsen maintained that the presence of massive pension firms in Copenhagen also lends weight to its having the fundamentals for being a financial centre.

Danish pension assets total over 4 trillion kroner – which is the equivalent to twice Denmark’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

This means that Denmark not only has a dynamic environment for asset management, but also possesses potent competencies in the area, according to the Finance Ministry.