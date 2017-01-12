Denmark remains second in world talent ranking

Bacon, design, architecture, hygge and Lego. That’s probably the conception most people have about what comes out of Denmark. Well, now you can add talent to that list.

Because for the third year in a row, Denmark has come second on the annual IMD World Talent Ranking (here in English) – published annually by the IMD World Competitiveness Center – which ranks 63 nations according to their ability to foster talent.

“At the companies there is great focus on attracting and retaining talent, as well as ensuring that employees have the competencies the companies demand,” said Charlotte Rønhof, a deputy head at Dansk Industri, the confederation of Danish industry.

“But it’s important we don’t take our foot off the gas. We need high-quality educations and we look forward to the government presenting a language strategy.”

Rønhof contended there was a need for initiatives that would make it more attractive for skilled foreign workers to settle in Denmark.

Freefalling Swedes

Once again, there was no catching the incomparable Swiss, who are miles ahead in first place, but the Danes did well enough to keep Belgium, Austria and Finland well behind them.

The Netherlands, Norway, Germany, Sweden and Luxembourg rounded up the top ten, which would have been grim reading for Sweden, which dropped five spots compared to last year.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Venezuela came last, just behind Mongolia, Romania, Croatia and Ukraine.

Other notables included Canada (11), USA (16), Iceland (18), Australia (19), the UK (21), France (27), Japan (31), South Korea (39), China Mainland (40), Russia (43), India (51) and Brazil (52).