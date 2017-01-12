Denmark second best in the world for workers’ rights

According to the 2019 Worker’s Rights Index, Denmark is among the best countries in the world when it comes to workers’ rights.

Published by SmallBusinessPrices.co.uk, the index ranked Denmark second overall thanks to a gender pay gap of 5.7 percent and a parliament and boardroom diversity score of 7.9 out of 10.

Buoyed by a parliament and boardroom diversity score of 9.0 out of 10, Norway took top spot ahead of the Danes, despite having a more inferior gender pay gap (7.1 percent). Belgium came in third, followed by Luxembourg and New Zealand.

Life’s good here

Slovenia, Greece, Sweden, Italy and France completed the top 10, while other notables included Iceland (13), Finland (18), Australia (20), Germany (24), Canada (26), the UK (27), the US (28), Mexico (30), Japan (34) and South Korea (36).

Denmark was also among only three countries (including the Netherlands and Switzerland) to score at least 7 out of 10 for life satisfaction. The Danes enjoyed a life satisfaction score of 7.5 and an average working week of 32.4 hours.

Check out the entire 2019 Worker’s Rights Index here in English.