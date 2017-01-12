Denmark sees slight increase in exports in 2016

A dip in energy product, ship and aircraft exports saw the country’s overall outgoings only increase by 0.4 percent in 2016, according to new figures from the national statistics keeper Danmark Statistik.
Without them factored into the occasion, there would have been a 1.3 percent rise.
Exports of machinery, excluding transport equipment, remained nearly static in 2016, growing only by 0.1 percent compared to the previous year.
Saved by the EU
Following a flat performance in the first half of the year, trade improved towards the end of the year thanks to stronger demands from the EU – despite an overall 8.6 percent drop for Germany.
Figures for December showed merchandise exports rose by 3.5 percent compared to November, excluding energy products, ships and aircraft.
According to Jacob Warburg, the chief economist at the Foreign Ministry, there was an increased demand for Danish goods in the Netherlands, the UK, France, Sweden and China, while exports to Germany, Russia, the US and Norway declined last year.
Overall, exports of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, transport and food especially showed marked growth in 2016.