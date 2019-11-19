Denmark still among the best in the world for developing talent

For the sixth year in a row, Denmark has been ranked second on the World Talent Ranking, published annually by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland.

The Danes dropped in appeal, according to the report (here in English), but increased in readiness and maintained its grip on second behind leaders Switzerland.

“Denmark is 2nd in the overall ranking but remains at the top of the Investment and Development factor, it advances to 6th in Readiness and drops to 11th in Appeal,” the report found.

“At the indicator level, it is 1st in the levels of worker motivation and in the fair administration of justice. It ranks 2nd in government expenditure on education (per student), the prioritisation of employee training and the availability of language skills.”

Denmark also ranked 3rd in various other parameters, including attracting and retaining talents by the private sector.

One of Denmark’s shortcomings is its percentage of graduates in sciences (ICT, engineering, math and natural sciences), in which it ranked 43rd overall.

READ ALSO: International experts: Danish research and innovation lacks strategic direction

Talents go for the green

Sweden came in third, followed by Austria, Luxembourg, Norway, Iceland, Finland, the Netherlands and Singapore. Germany, the US, Canada, Belgium and Hong Kong (SAR) rounded out the top 15.

Other notables included Australia in 16th, Ireland (18), the UK (24), South Korea (33), Japan (35), Indonesia (41), China Mainland (42), Russia (47), South Africa (50), India (59), Mexico (60) and Brazil 61).

“It’s very positive that we score so well. It’s also required as there is great demand for highly-skilled labour in Danish companies, and particularly STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics] competencies,” said Linda Duncan Wendelboe, the head of DI Global Talent.

“We have immense potential in bringing the Danish points of strength into the mix within the realm of international talent attraction. And it is particularly the focus on the green transition and sustainable development that appeals strongly to younger generations of international talents.”