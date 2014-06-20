Denmark to set new record for cruise passengers

Denmark is expected to set a new record for cruise passengers this year as industry experts estimate the country will receive over 1 million cruise visitors for the first time.
In 2016, some 866,048 cruise passengers visited Denmark – 21.4 percent less than the new estimates.
According to CruiseCopenhagen, which represents all the key players within the Danish cruise industry, the country is expected to receive a total of 491 cruise ship visits in 2017, up from 407 last year.
Memorable cruise experience
“Working together with our partners and the cruise lines to achieve these increased passenger figures makes us proud that our efforts to offer a truly memorable cruise experience are proving so fruitful,” Claus Bødker, the head of CruiseCopenhagen, told CruiseCritic.
The Danish capital, which is a popular stopover on northern Europe and Baltic Sea cruises, is expected to received the majority of the visitors coming to Denmark (850,000 passengers).
Despite geopolitical challenges in Europe, the number of Europeans cruising the continent increased by 3.4 percent in 2016, with Germany representing the largest source market.