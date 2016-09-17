Contact us Advertise with us

Denmark unveils fund aimed at reaching global 2030 goals

Development aid to compliment 17 UN goals of a sustainable future for the planet

17 by 2030 (photo: UN) 17 by 2030 (photo: UN)
September 21st, 2016 5:24 pm| by Christian W
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

In September last year, the UN pinpointed 17 new global goals aimed at making the world a better place to live looking ahead towards 2030.

Now Denmark is taking the lead by establishing a new fund aimed specifically at reaching the lofty ambitions of the 2030 target.

“We need to have a strategic approach to out development aid, so we weave the global goals into our business policy,” said the prime minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen.



“Using development funds we can simultaneously support a sustainable development and open new markets for Danish exports.”

READ MORE: Danish delegation preparing for UN summit in New York

Investing in a viable future
The Danish government wants to establish the global goal fund in 2017 in the form of a new and innovative partnership between the Danish state, the Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU) and institutional investors.

The target of the fund is a capital base of 4-5 billion kroner and it is expected to contribute to investments of upwards of 30 billion kroner looking ahead towards 2023.

The investments will go towards sustainable and viable projects within climate, energy, water and sanitation, food products, health, production and service, which all generate growth, jobs and tax income in developing nations.

It is estimated that it will take up to 4.5 trillion US dollars per year to reach the 17 global goals by 2030. Currently, global development aid constitutes only about 132 billion dollars US per year.

The fund will be permitted to invest in the close to 150 nations currently categorised by the OECD as developing nations.

Related Posts


Latest News

17 by 2030 (photo: UN)
Denmark unveils fund aimed at reaching global 2030 goals
The Towers take on the Demons on Saturday (photo: Michael Quist)
Copenhagen Towers qualify for playoffs
Protest against the slaughter of Marius spread around the world (photo: Mattia Luigi Nappi)
Baby giraffe born at the Copenhagen Zoo could meet the same fate as Marius
DF would ban this (photo: wahyucurug)
Danish right wing party calling for headscarf ban in public schools
Hans Wallmark is hosting the Stockholm talks (photo: Morten Brakestad/norden.org)
Nordics looking to amplify G20 voice
Danish youngsters still going bottoms up (photo: cyclonebill)
Danish youngsters still drinking too much

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved