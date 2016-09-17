In September last year, the UN pinpointed 17 new global goals aimed at making the world a better place to live looking ahead towards 2030.

Now Denmark is taking the lead by establishing a new fund aimed specifically at reaching the lofty ambitions of the 2030 target.

“We need to have a strategic approach to out development aid, so we weave the global goals into our business policy,” said the prime minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen.