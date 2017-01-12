Denmark’s best workplaces named

Hundreds of guests turned up at the Circus building in Copenhagen on Tuesday night to take part in the 2018 edition of Denmark’s Best Places of Work awards.

Absalon Hotels, DHL and Gentofte Municipality were among the lucky winners, which were divvied up depending on the number of people they employ.

Absalon Hotel Group won in the 20-49 employee category, while IT firm Elbek & Vejrup triumphed in the 50-499 employee group. DHL Express and Aviation secured the win in the 500+ employee category.

READ MORE: Learning Danish whilst networking and connecting with like-minded internationals

Best for old and young

Elsewhere, Gentofte Municipality’s job, activity and competency centre won the best public workplace award.

And there was double glee for Absalon Hotel Group which also won the award for the best workplace for young people, while COOP Trading were lauded for having the best work place for seniors. Scandic Hotels won the prize for having the most inclusive workplace.

Kurt Beier Transport company, which was recently caught paying its Philippine and Sri Lankan drivers 15-20 kroner per hour and accommodating them in containers, didn’t make the list (here in Danish).