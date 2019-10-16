 Denmark’s biggest CO2 emitters struggling to meet green EU targets – The Post

Denmark’s biggest CO2 emitters struggling to meet green EU targets

Since 2013, the Danish companies required to adhere to EU quota rules have increased their emissions by 17 percent

Aalborg Portland’s cement factories aren’t doing Denmark’s climate goals any favours (photo: Aalborg Portland)
October 11th, 2019 12:23 pm| by Christian W

If Denmark stands any chance to reach its ambitious target of reducing its CO2 emissions by 70 percent by 2030, its biggest climate sinners need to get with the program.

But that’s not happening. In fact, it seems to be getting worse, according to figures from the EU Commission.

Since 2013, the 95 Danish companies that are required by EU legislation to restrict their emissions, which account for about half of all Danish industry emissions, have increased their overall CO2 output by 17 percent. Only 42 of the companies have managed to reduce emissions.

Aalborg Portland under fire
Denmark’s biggest CO2 emitter, cement producer Aalborg Portland, has struggled to reduce emissions despite significant investment. Over the past five years, its emissions have risen by 33 percent to 2.2 million tonnes of CO2 last year.

“It just goes to show that when you work with raw goods and intricate technology, you run into challenges. We need to solve them and I’m sure we will,” Michael Lundgaard Thomsen, the head of Aalborg Portland, told DR Nyheder.

“We believe that we will deliver twice as much excess heating within three to four years and thereby contribute to CO2 reduction in society.”

What’s the plan?
Experts have suggested that a CO2 tax be incorporated to encourage the industry to lower its emissions, but companies claim the move would only lead to production being outsourced to other countries.

Børsen newspaper recently revealed that 14 of Denmark’s 50 biggest companies have no climate goals for the coming year.

