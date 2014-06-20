Contact us Advertise with us

Denmark's largest coffee chain to close

Baresso to shift name after one year after change of ownership

Baresso soon to change names (photo: RhinoMind)
September 7th, 2016 10:47 am| by Ray W
Barely a year after it was purchased by the German investment firm Jab Holding, the country’s oldest and largest coffee chain, Baresso, is closing down.

Over the next two years, the 48 existing coffee shops will be converted into outlets for the Swedish coffee chain Espresso House, according to Berlingske.

Baresso executive director Nickolas Krabbe Bjerg thinks it is a good move.



“We have tested Espresso House in Denmark, and the concept has been well accepted in the market,” he told Berlingske.

Ch-ch-ch-changes
Bjerg has been with Baresso since 2013 and will continue as executive director of Espresso House in Denmark. He said that customers will not notice too many changes, as the locations will remain the same and the staff will not be replaced.

READ MORE: Swedish coffee shop chain coming to Denmark

Espresso House, which offers a greater variety of foods and bread from its own bakery, is looking to open 30 new coffee shops across Denmark over the next few years.

