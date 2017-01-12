 Denmark’s tourist industry is doing very nicely, thank you – The Post

Denmark’s tourist industry is doing very nicely, thank you

Danish companies have proved more adept at increasing revenues from visitors than their European competitors

There’s plenty of life in the old girl yet, if visitor numbers to Tivoli are to be believed (photo: Malte Hübner)
February 7th, 2019 1:58 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A new analysis carried out by the confederation of Danish industry, Dansk Industri (DI), reveals that the tourism industry in Denmark is thriving.

Income from foreign tourists in 2017 amounted to 54.3 billion kroner – an increase of more than 42 percent since 2010, according to figures from the national statistics keeper Danmarks Statistik.

READ ALSO: Copenhagen among quickest-growing tourism destinations in Europe

Although the number of tourists visiting Denmark has only increased by 27 percent, revenue earned from them has risen by 42 percent, reports DI Business.

A promising development
“The number of foreign tourists has increased in Europe, but they spend more money when they visit Denmark. This is a good development that we can be proud of,” said Sune K Jensen, DI’s head of tourism.

One of Denmark’s major tourist sights, Tivoli Gardens, has seen its annual revenue go up by more than 300 million kroner since 2010 to just under 1.3 billion in 2017. That year also saw a record number of foreign visitors at the gardens – 39 percent of the total.

High-end visitors
Tivoli’s communications director, Dorthe Weinkouff Barsøe, points out that Copenhagen has become proficient at attracting tourists who spend a lot of money on a holiday.

“Restaurants and hotels such as D’Angleterre, Geranium, Noma and Nimb are names that big-spending tourists travel here specifically for,” says Barsøe.

Visitor nationality top five – based on income from tourism in 2017


Germany: 14 billion kroner
Sweden: 9.1 billion kroner
Norway: 7.9 billion kroner
UK: 3.2 billion kroner
United States: 3.0 billion kroner

Source: Nationalregnskabet, Danmarks Statistik

Related News



Latest News

Business
Denmark’s tourist industry is doing very nicely, thank you
International
International News in Brief: Danish cybersecurity amongst the best in the world
National
Active over-60s a boon to the economy, survey shows
Culture
Mesmerising Mads: Dane among world’s most popular actors

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved