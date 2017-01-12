Development minister visits Syrian refugees

The development minister, Ulla Tørnes, visited Jordan and Lebanon this week to put focus on the conflict in Syria and evaluate Denmark’s aid efforts in the region.
Denmark has contributed nearly 2 billion kroner in humanitarian aid since the conflict in Syria began, and with millions of Syrian refugees being displaced in the region, neighbouring countries like Jordan and Lebanon are facing critical situations themselves.
“There is no doubt that Syria’s neighbours have assumed great responsibility and the government wants the refugees to remain in the region,” said Tørnes.
“So I’m very pleased that Denmark is helping boost the responsibility that Jordan and Lebanon have assumed for the Syrian refugees with our great contribution in the region.”
Signing in China
In other news, the business minister, Brian Mikkelsen, will be back in China to sign the important co-operation deal in the realms of tourism and maritime.
Mikkelsen will sign the agreement tomorrow in collaboration with the Chinese tourism minister, Li Jinzao, in a deal encompassing the tourism year of 2017.
“The number of Chinese who travel abroad on holiday has risen drastically in recent years,” Mikkelsen said.
“If we can attract just a fraction more Chinese to Denmark, it will have a major impact on Danish tourism. So the Danish-Chinese tourism year is a fantastic opportunity for Denmark.”