 DFDS expands activities in the Baltic – The Post

DFDS expands activities in the Baltic

The Danish shipping company has long had eyes on more than just the Oslo route and is increasing its services still further

DFDS thinks that there is a growing market for travel to the Baltics (photo: Tore Sætre)
February 13th, 2018 11:55 am| by Stephen Gadd
Every year, over 5 million passengers sail on DFDS vessels in Europe.

In the Baltic alone, the company has transported more than 200,000 passengers from Sweden to places such as Lithuania and Estonia, as well as between Germany and Lithuania, reports Standby Denmark.

Belief in the future
The company has now decided to expand its routes in the Baltic even more. Two new RoPax combined freight and passenger ships have been ordered in Chinese yards at a cost of 1.8 billion kroner to enter into service in 2021. The ships will be able to accommodate 600 passengers each.

“This investment reflects our belief in the continued strong expansion in the Baltic region,” said the CEO of DFDS Niels Smedegaard.

The ships will be built to the latest environmental standards regarding fuel consumption and emissions.

“They [the new ships] will make it possible for us to improve our service to all our customers and at the same time, make the route network more effective – also from an environmental standpoint,” added Smedegaard.

