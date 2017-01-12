Digital News in Brief: Turning Denmark into Times Square

In other news, Facebook is testing its new group video chat app on Danish customers and a new startup is intent on cutting airport and hospital waiting times

Digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising – the Times Square-inspired images increasingly being seen in public space, on transport and in restaurants and venues – has never really taken off in Denmark, but all that might be about to change. Swedish specialists Visual Art have acquired Danish rival City Media with a view to significantly adding to an 80 percent market share that is worth around 31 million kroner a year. Visual Art’s clients include McDonald’s, 7-Eleven and Circle K.A Facebook starting a Bonfire in Denmark

Facebook has chosen Denmark as its testing ground for its new group video chat app, Bonfire. It has this week become available on the Danish iOS App Store. Adam Blacker, an expert at app analytics firm Apptopia, told thenextweb.com that Denmark “typically has good user retention … which makes it an ideal test market for new products”. Bonfire is inspired by Houseparty and Snapchat and also allows users to share photos.



Reducing waiting times with maths

Danish startup called Copenhagen Optimization analyses data to establish patterns and successfully reduce waiting times. A recent demonstration of its approach cut waiting times at Geneva Airport by 50 percent. The company says that airports are ripe for such time saving as the passengers leave a steady trail of data during their visit. However, it is believed that the company’s mathematical models can be applied to all sorts of environments, and it now working with the pathology department at Rigshospitalet to reduce hospital waiting times.

Danish business prodigy profiled by Forbes

A Danish 17-year-old entrepreneur has been profiled by Forbes. From an early age Carl Kronika has dreamed of “earning money to buy cool stuff”, and in 2014, he founded Copus, an Odense-based social media company that conducts media and PR campaigns and also designs websites. Kronika’s parents, though, who are both teachers, would prefer him to continue with his education. Current clients include Carlsberg, but he will have to wait another year before he can legally consume their products in a bar.

Huge Chinese deal for Irma

The growing Chinese demand for high-quality Danish goods has been furthered demonstrated by a deal struck by one of the country’s e-commerce platforms, Kaola.com, with Irma supermarket to sell some of its products – mostly organic ones – from October. The deal will start with non-perishable food products, but gradually be expanded to include fresh goods. Jens Visholm, an executive vice president of Irma’s owner Coop, is confident the deal could generate a three-digit million amount in the future.