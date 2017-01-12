Digital News in Brief: Turning Denmark into Times Square

Digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising – the Times Square-inspired images increasingly being seen in public space, on transport and in restaurants and venues – has never really taken off in Denmark, but all that might be about to change. Swedish specialists Visual Art have acquired Danish rival City Media with a view to significantly adding to an 80 percent market share that is worth around 31 million kroner a year. Visual Art’s clients include McDonald’s, 7-Eleven and Circle K.A
Facebook starting a Bonfire in Denmark
Facebook has chosen Denmark as its testing ground for its new group video chat app, Bonfire. It has this week become available on the Danish iOS App Store. Adam Blacker, an expert at app analytics firm Apptopia, told thenextweb.com that Denmark “typically has good user retention … which makes it an ideal test market for new products”. Bonfire is inspired by Houseparty and Snapchat and also allows users to share photos.