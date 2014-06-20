Dire postal service situation: Thousands on the chopping block

The national postal service Postnord has announced it intends to let go of upwards of 4,000 employees – roughly 40 percent of its entire staff in Denmark – in a bid to streamline its flailing economy following revelations that the Danish part of Postnord ran up a loss of 1.5 billion kroner in 2016.

Furthermore the service wants to deliver mail just one day a week in the future and wants politicians in Denmark and Sweden, the other co-owner of Postnord, to cough up 2.3 billion kroner to help bail them out and make the transition.