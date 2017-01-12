Domino’s is back: Bigger and bolder, but can the Danish people forgive?

If you thought you were happy with your local pizza place – sure, it turned out the charming server Claudiu is actually Romanian, but at least it’s made you rethink favouring Pizza Hut because you’re in love with the salad bar – then think again.

Because you’re weak, business experts are saying this week. In the face of a pizza-serving juggernaut offering untold discounts (buy four, get two free, even though you’ll only eat three etc), you will lose rational thought and favour price over quality from now on.

Domino’s – yes, the same chain that recently went bankrupt because its employees were fiddling the expiry dates and not cleaning up rat-shit in food prep areas – is coming back to Denmark after just a few months away, only this time it will be run by the world’s biggest franchisee outside the US.

How, you may ask. Well, when you’re a super-sized industry giant, you can pretty much make people forget every negative thought they’ve ever had about you.

Bankrupt and back in less than two months

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has paid 18.7 million kroner to buy the Domino’s franchise that officially went bankrupt in early March.

With 12.2 billion kroner in worldwide sales last year, selling 180 million pizzas, the Australian behemoth operates close to 2,500 Domino’s restaurants in eight countries: Australia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, France, New Zealand and Japan.

Last year, it added 308 new restaurants, and experts are expecting it to go large in Denmark as well. It has already informed the Australian stock exchange it will add another 150 restaurants in Europe this year.

Rare to see such a big cheese

“It is very rare that we see such large international companies entering Denmark, so this is remarkable. Most [major US restaurant] franchisees [in Denmark] tend to be Scandinavian,” Bruno Christensen, a retail expert, told BT.

“This will shake up the entire Danish fast food market. You will see far more pizzerias in Denmark. The independent pizzerias need to watch out.”

The company’s chair Jack Cowin has a track record in restaurant franchising that goes back to the 1960s, including building up Kentucky Fried Chicken and Burger King in Australia.