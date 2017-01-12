English-language publication The Murmur to close – report

The English-language monthly publication The Murmur will publish its last issue in early December, reports MediaWatch.

Peter Stanners, the editor-in-chief who co-founded the publication in 2014, told the Danish media portal and newsletter distributor that it was simply a case of not earning enough money.

Continuing a business that is not growing, he said, would have been a struggle, and the quality would have suffered.

“The most important thing for me with this newspaper was to remain a high-quality news source for the international community in Denmark, and I would rather not exist than going down to 60 or 70 per cent of what it is now,” said Stanners.

“You can go up in quality but not down. I could see that happening next year. We’re not closing because it was not successful, but because it had its day.”

Stanners worked as a journalist for the Copenhagen Post from 2011 until early 2014.