 English-language publication The Murmur to close – report – The Post

English-language publication The Murmur to close – report

Founded in 2014, the editor-in-chief concedes that the business wasn’t growing

December issue will be their last (photo: Murmur Facebook page)
November 9th, 2017 2:46 pm| by Dave Smith
The English-language monthly publication The Murmur will publish its last issue in early December, reports MediaWatch.

Peter Stanners, the editor-in-chief who co-founded the publication in 2014, told the Danish media portal and newsletter distributor that it was simply a case of not earning enough money.

Continuing a business that is not growing, he said, would have been a struggle, and the quality would have suffered.

“The most important thing for me with this newspaper was to remain a high-quality news source for the international community in Denmark, and I would rather not exist than going down to 60 or 70 per cent of what it is now,” said Stanners.

“You can go up in quality but not down. I could see that happening next year. We’re not closing because it was not successful, but because it had its day.”

Stanners worked as a journalist for the Copenhagen Post from 2011 until early 2014.



