Scandinavian airline SAS has posted a net profit of 631.5 million kroner on revenue of 8.73 billion for the third quarter of its 2015-16 fiscal year – a minuscule rise from 626.8 million last year as revenue remained pretty much the same.

Cheaper jet fuel costs were offset by striking pilots in Sweden, currency fluctuation and an increase in maintenance costs during the three-month period ending July 31.

SAS wants to overhaul part of its fleet – most particularly its ageing Airbus A320s. Other plans include the installation of wi-fi on all its short and medium-haul services.