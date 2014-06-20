Scandinavian airline SAS has posted a net profit of 631.5 million kroner on revenue of 8.73 billion for the third quarter of its 2015-16 fiscal year – a minuscule rise from 626.8 million last year as revenue remained pretty much the same.
Cheaper jet fuel costs were offset by striking pilots in Sweden, currency fluctuation and an increase in maintenance costs during the three-month period ending July 31.
Number two in the region
SAS wants to overhaul part of its fleet – most particularly its ageing Airbus A320s. Other plans include the installation of wi-fi on all its short and medium-haul services.
SAS carried a total of 2.46 million passengers in August, making it the second most popular airline in the region behind the new market leader Norwegian, which managed 2.87 million.
The Star Wars effect
Meanwhile, Lego has reported a 10 percent increase in sales to 15.69 billion kroner for the first six months of 2016 – a slowdown on the previous 12 years in which it has averaged growth of 15 percent every year.
However, demand for the products has not waned, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Lego, it reports, has simply struggled to meet the huge interest in products, such as those associated with ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, which was released in December 2015.
Lego has accordingly been concentrating on growing its manufacturing capacity to address future demand. A new factory is being built in Jiaxing, China, along with expansion plans for plants in Mexico and Hungary.
Lego’s interim operating profit edged up from 4.61 to 4.66 billion kroner.