Former Danske Bank boss vanishes in wake of billion kroner money-laundering scandal

Authorities fear for the wellbeing of Estonian branch head Aivar Rehe

Danske Bank has been kicked out of Estonia (photo: Pjotr Mahhonin)
September 24th, 2019 12:44 pm| by Christian W

The Estonian police are concerned that a key figure in the billion-kroner Danske Bank money-laundering scandal has disappeared.

Aivar Rehe, 56, who headed Danske Bank’s branch in Estonia from 2006 to 2015, was last seen leaving his house in Tallinn at 10:00 on Monday morning. The police fear for his well-being and have been searching a wooded areas near his house.

The massive case is being investigated by authorities in several countries and Rehe has denied having any knowledge of it, although he accepted responsibility due to his position as head of the bank.

Dubious connections
An estimated 1.5 trillion kroner was funneled through Danske Bank’s branch in Estonia on the way to other western banks by foreign clients between 2007 and 2015.

It has not yet been ascertained what proportion of that amount would be considered suspicious and fall into the money-laundering category, but the bank’s internal investigation indicated that it is a significant amount.

Some of the funds have reportedly been linked to Russian arms dealers and the regime in Azerbaijan.

Disaster for Danske Bank
A dozen former Danske Bank employees have been detained by the authorities as part of the case, although Rehe was not among them. He is not considered a suspect either.

The case has hit Danske Bank hard, with the bank facing lawsuits from disgruntled investors who suffered major loses when the bank’s shares nosedived in the wake of the scandal being revealed.

The Danish bank has since been kicked out of Estonia and Russia.

