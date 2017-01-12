French president to attend business forum event at Industriens Hus

French President Emmanuel Macron will pay a state visit to Denmark from August 28-29 – the first such visit made by a leader of his country since 1982.

French focus at Industriens Hus

As well as being entertained by the queen at a state banquet, Macron will meet Danish business community leaders at a business forum event at Industriens Hus.

The theme of the August 19 event at the headquarters of Dansk Industri is ‘Transforming France: A Nordic Perspective’, and 30 French business leaders are also expected to attend, as well as Danish PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Crown Prince Frederik.

Among the subjects under consideration are investment in France, international trade policy, European business law, digitalisation, innovation, the Danish labour market model and Danish education.

Obama and Hunt

Macron is one of several esteemed dignitaries visiting Denmark in the coming months.

Former US president Barack Obama is participating in an event at the University of Southern Denmark in Kolding as a guest speaker on September 28.

And Stephen Hunt, the UK’s new foreign secretary, visited Denmark on August 15, where he met with his Danish counterpart, Anders Samuelsen, as well as the finance minister, Kristian Jensen, to discuss the two countries’ post-Brexit relationship.