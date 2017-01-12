 Generation gap closing when it comes to online shopping – The Post

Generation gap closing when it comes to online shopping

Over-60s are increasingly seizing the possibilities offered by ordering online

Just because you are old doesn’t mean you’re not internet-savvy (photo: Norwood (Charity))
January 8th, 2019 12:24 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The accepted wisdom is that it is predominantly young people who spend most of their waking hours online. However, when it comes to shopping, the over-60s are catching up fast.

An analysis of internet trading carried out by the online payment service DIBS reveals that 81 percent of Danes over the age of 66 are buying online. The figure for 55 to 65-year-olds is up at a whopping 88 percent.

“We can see massive growth in online purchasing by older people. This was also noticeable during the busy Christmas period, during which half the Danes over the age of 60 chose to buy one or more presents online,” said Henriette Høyer, the sales director of DIBS.

To put things in perspective, 63 percent of Danes over the age of 18 used the internet to buy Christmas presents.

Just phone it in
Danes have also embraced shopping through their mobiles. Last year 54 percent used their mobile to shop online. In the past, older people have been less keen on shopping this way, but last year 47 percent of those aged 55-65 used their mobile to shop – an increase of 28 percent over 2017.

The main attraction of online shopping to the elderly appears to be convenience and the possibility of easily comparing products and prices.

“The elderly are very price-conscious when they do business on the internet. When we’ve asked what prevents them going through with an internet purchase, 42 percent of the 66 to 74-year-olds say that the total price including delivery was too high,” said Høyer.

Popular items amongst older internet shoppers are health and wellness products, as well as books and food.

Related News



Latest News

Business
Generation gap closing when it comes to online shopping
National
More cake for Støjberg? Denmark passes 100th immigration law in just a few years
National
More storm flooding on the horizon
National
Airborne blood-suckers a potential risk to Danish exports

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved