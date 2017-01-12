Google Pay being launched in Denmark

For quite some time, MobilePay had the corner of the market in Denmark when it came to digital payment solutions. But it’s been getting some formidable competition as of late.

First Apple Pay made its grand entrance last year and now fellow US tech colossus Google has revealed it intends to launch its own digital payment solution Google Pay in Denmark and the rest of the Nordics.

Nordea and Jyske Bank are the first two banks to embrace Google Pay, which is free to use in terms of money – though customers have to hand over data information regarding payments.

“We want to make everyday life easier for our customers. Mobile payment is a very convenient way to make everyday purchases without carrying your wallet with you at all times. Mobile payment is easy, accessible and secure – and that’s what our customers want,” said Nordea’s head of personal banking, Topi Manner.

“For Nordea, it’s all about giving customers access to the same modern and secure ways of making payments regardless of the device they choose to use.”

Digital delight

Google Pay is strictly designed for android phones. MobilePay, the leading digital payment solution in Denmark, has been operational since 2013.

Apple Pay had a slightly inauspicious start to life in Denmark after it was accused by consumer council Forbrugerrådet Tænk of not operating in compliance with Danish competition law. Despite this, however, it has seen growth in consumers.

Google Pay can be used anywhere that accepts digital payments and phones require unlocking for any payments over 200 kroner.

Figures from the Danish central bank, Danmarks Nationalbank, revealed earlier this year that Denmark leads the way in the EU when it comes to digital payments.