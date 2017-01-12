Holiday rule grey areas addressed in new agreement in Denmark

To paraphrase Mr Bumble in Oliver Twist: “If that’s the eye of the law, the law is an ass!” And similar sentiments are often expressed about the rules governing holidays and taking sick days.

For example, if you have to leave work in the afternoon to care for your sick child, should that include one of your official days off? And if you fall ill before your time off work and are then ill for the first week, shouldn’t you get the time off?

Well, according to a new agreement between CO-Industri, the central organisation of industrial employees in Denmark, and Dansk Industri, the confederation of Danish industry, the new rules are taking the side of Mr Bumble. “From experience!”

Affects 230,000 workers

The new three-year rules will affect 230,000 employees working at 6,000 companies in the industrial sector.

And from now on, parents will be able to take the following day off should their child become ill whilst at daycare or school, and it will only count as one of their two annual childcare days.

And should you fall ill before your holiday, you’ll be able to subtract the days you spent ill on holiday from your official time off.

In addition, the rules for time off in connection with children’s hospitalisation will be expanded to also include hospitalisation at home.

Continuing the good work

“It was crucial for us to reach an agreement that would create a basis that enables Danish companies to compete with businesses around the world. We can thereby continue the positive development for Denmark, whereby we create jobs and prosperity at home,” observed DI’s chief executive Karsten Dybvad.

“The negotiations have been tough. But I think we’ve managed to land a good deal for both parties. For example, we’ve agreed on a better framework for companies and employees to plan their working hours locally according to their particular needs.”

The agreement also included clauses that will enable employees to upgrade their skills; a senior scheme enabling employees to convert their optional pay account and pension contribution to additional senior holidays starting five years before the state pension age; and a model in which employees can receive support for agreed training in several areas – for example, teaching for dyslexics, selected vocational training programs and selected modules at academy profession and diploma programs.

To read the entire press release regarding the agreement (in English), visit here.