Huge border fence to keep out swine fever

The fear of African swine fever has prompted the government to team up with Dansk Folkeparti to build a 70 km-long, 1.5 metre-high fence at the German border to keep out roaming wild boar.

Meanwhile, the size of fine for contributing to the risk of African swine fever coming to Denmark is being drastically increased.

“I don’t want to take any risks. We’re talking about exports worth 11 billion kroner annually,” said the food and environment minister, Esben Lunde Larsen.

“An outbreak of African swine fever in Denmark would immediately halt all exports to countries outside the EU. A fence will help prevent infected boars from moving across the border and make it easier for hunters to exterminate the boar population in Denmark.”

Hunted all year

Denmark exports pork to the tune of 30 billion kroner, and countries outside the EU account for about a third of that.

An outbreak wouldn’t necessarily threaten the total sum, as only pork exports from stricken areas would be impacted

Other EU countries, including Poland, are also considering a fence, while the Czech Republic already has one erected.

It is evaluated that there exists around 50-100 adult wild boars in Denmark. Hunters are permitted to shoot them all year round.