International News in Brief: Denmark eyes markets in US and Mexico

Over the next eight days, Brian Mikkelsen, the business minister, will travel to the US and Mexico in a bid to improve conditions for Danish companies looking to gain a footing in the lucrative markets across the Atlantic.

Mikklesen will meet with the US secretary of commerce, Wilbur Ross, and other representatives in the US with a view to increasing growth and welfare through co-operation and trade.

READ MORE: Denmark enters into strategic partnership with Mexico

Billions at stake

The US is a massive export market for Danish companies. Last year alone, it was worth 53 million kroner.

Following the US jaunt, Mikkelsen will head to Mexico from March 8-11, where he will attempt to further strengthen a trade partnership that has tripled since 2005.

Last year, Denmark inked a strategic partnership declaration with Mexico that seeks to foster closer political ties and commercial co-operation.

Denmark 47th in expat women career satisfaction

New figures from the world’s largest network for people who live and work abroad, InterNations, has revealed that Denmark ranks 47th when it comes to international women working in Denmark being satisfied with their careers. The findings are based on responses from nearly 7,000 female expats living in 168 countries. Mexico topped the rankings, followed by Myanmar, Cambodia, Bahrain and New Zealand, while Kazakhstan, the UK, the US, Kenya and Ireland completed the top 10. Other notables included China (12), Canada (16), Germany (19), Australia (26), Russia (27) India (33), Sweden (42), Norway (45) and Japan (56).

Embassy opened in Algeria

The foreign minister, Anders Samulesen, is in Algiers today to participate in the official opening of a new Danish embassy in Algeria. Algeria is Africa’s fourth-largest economy and Samuelsen maintained that the country remains an important partner and ally to Denmark, particularly in terms of business, stability, migration and challenges in the Sahel region. As part of his trip, Samuelsen will also meet with Algerian PM Ahmed Ouyahia and foreign minister Abdelkader Messahel, as well as opening a Danish-Algerian business forum organised by the national confederation for industry, Dansk Industri.

Embassy in lockdown in Burkina Faso

Following a deadly terror attack that left over 15 people dead in Ouagadougou last Friday, the Danish embassy went into lockdown mode in the Burkina Faso capital due to security concerns. Employees at the Danish embassy got a first-hand look at the mayhem since the attack targeted the French embassy and the Burkina Faso Defence headquarters, two buildings situated quite close to the Danish embassy. Ulla Næsby Tawiah, who has been Denmark’s ambassador to Burkina Faso since 2016, stated that she heard explosions and gunfire, and that she could see plumes of smoke rising into the sky.

Denmark gets ‘TechVelopment’ advisor in Kenya

The government has appointed a new ‘TechVelopment’ advisor to Nairobi, Kenya as part of a strategy to enhance Denmark’s tech presence in the country. As part of Denmark’s ‘TechPlomacy’ initiative, the Foreign Ministry has already assigned tech ambassadors to Silicon Valley in the US, as well as deploy tech representatives to other parts of Europe and Asia. According to the development minister, Ulla Tørnæs, the move is important in order to boost Denmark’s co-operation with African countries regarding the most important current and future items of agenda.