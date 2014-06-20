The Danish biotech giant Novo Nordisk has revealed that Lars Rebien Sørensen will be stepping down as company CEO by the end of the year.

Sørensen, who has led the firm for the past 16 years, will be succeeded by Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, the company’s current executive vice president and head of corporate development.

“It has been an honour to work here for more than 30 years and to serve as CEO during a period in which we have been able to grow our business, build a strong pipeline and launch important new products to the benefit of our patients, our shareholders and our employees,” said Sørensen .