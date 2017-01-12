 Lego and Novo Nordisk among most desirable companies to work for in Denmark – The Post

Lego and Novo Nordisk among most desirable companies to work for in Denmark

Work/life balance most important to students at university

Almost 15,000 students took part in the survey (photo: Universum)
October 12th, 2017 3:03 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

According to a new report, Lego and Novo Nordisk are among the most preferred companies that university students in Denmark hope to land a job with  following graduation.

The report ‘Denmark’s Most Attractive Employers 2017’ (downloadable here in English) – produced by one of the global leaders in employer branding, Universum – is based on the surveying of close to 15,000 students at eight universities studying across 111 disciplines.

The report found that within the realm of business, the students found Lego to be the most attractive workplace, followed by AP Møller – Maersk, Novo Nordisk, McKinsey & Company, Deloitte and Carlsberg. Other notables included Vestas (14), Pandora (16), the Foreign Ministry (18) and SAS (22).

READ MORE: Future of Danish workforce hinges on 70,000 foreigners

Work/life balance key
Within engineering/natural sciences, Novo Nordisk ranked top, followed by Lego, Rambøll, Novozymes and Google. Google also finished top in the IT category, ahead of the likes of Microsoft, Lego, Blizzard and Apple. Finally, within law, the top spot was occupied by the Justice Ministry, followed by Kromann Reumert.

The students  indicated that their top career aspiration was to have a good work/life balance, with 50 percent indicating as such. Some 44 percent said they wanted to be dedicated to a cause or to feel they were serving the greater good, and 42 percent said they wanted to be competitively and intellectually challenged.

The most preferred industry was the management and strategy consulting sector with 23 percent, followed by  educational and scientific institutions with 20 percent, and media and advertising with 15 percent.

(photo: Universum)

Related News



Latest News

International
Russia criticises ‘unfriendly’ Danish rhetoric
National
Science News in Brief: Plant-based treatment for osteoporosis promising, study shows
Business
Lego and Novo Nordisk among most desirable companies to work for in Denmark
International
Denmark extends border controls by another six months

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved