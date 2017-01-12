 Lego launches first sustainable bricks – The Post

Lego launches first sustainable bricks

New bricks to be made from plant-based plastic

Lego’s soft bricks the first to see change (photo: Lego)
March 2nd, 2018 1:40 pm| by Christian W
The Danish toy giant Lego has revealed that it has started production on a new line of sustainable bricks made from plant-based plastic – more specifically from sugar cane.

Initially, they will be incorporated into Lego’s softest brick pieces, such as small trees, bushes and leaves – which will no longer be produced from the oils usually used in Lego brick production.

“At the LEGO Group we want to make a positive impact on the world around us, and are working hard to make great play products for children using sustainable materials,” said Tim Brooks, the deputy head of environmental responsibility at Lego.

“We are proud that the first LEGO elements made from sustainably-sourced plastic are in production and will be in LEGO boxes this year. This is a great first step in our ambitious commitment to make all LEGO bricks use sustainable materials.”

Energy self-sufficient
The step is Lego’s first towards attaining its ambition of producing all bricks and packaging from sustainable material by 2030.

Lego has embraced more sustainable models in recent years, such as earmarking a billion kroner to find sustainable materials in 2015 and investing 6 billion kroner in two wind turbine parks.

As a result, the energy production of Lego investments exceeded the energy consumption of all Lego factories, shops and offices globally in 2017.

