Lego owners still Denmark’s wealthiest family

It’s been a stellar year for the wealthiest people in Denmark, with the top 10 increasing their assets by 22.5 percent compared to 2018.

According to Berlingske newspaper’s annual list of Denmark’s wealthiest 100 people, the Kirk Kristiansen family that owns Lego maintained their position at the top of the list with assets worth 186 billion kroner – an increase of 37.8 percent compared to last year.

The Louis-Hansen family, owners of Coloplast, came in a distant second with 65.7 billion kroner, followed by Bestseller owner Holch Povlsen (56.2 billion) – who endured immense tragedy earlier this year when three of his four children were killed in the Sri Lanka terror bombings.

The family of Jysk-founder Lars Larsen, who passed away recently, were fourth (39.7 billion), followed by Danfoss owners, the Clausen family, who have amassed 24.4 billion kroner.

READ ALSO: Denmark’s wealthiest man loses three children in Sri Lanka bombings

A vintage year

Ecco owner Hanni Kasprzak (21 billion), Nordic Aviation Capital founder Martin Møller Nielsen (20.4), WS Audiolog’s two entries, the Tøpholm family (15.9) and the Westermann brothers (15.6), and Linak owner Bent Jensen (13.8) completed the top 10.

Every single person listed on Berlingske’s top 100 list is a kroner billionaire.

“The past year has been super good for the super rich in Denmark, and they’ve been able to take advantage of the economic upturn,” said TV2’s financial export Ole Krohn.

It will be unlikely that they can keep mounting up their assets, however, with the world anticipating an economic downturn in the near future.