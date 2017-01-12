 London/Copenhagen-based company acquires new investors – The Post

International people analytics company in growth mode

The Peakon team in January this year (photo: Peakon)
March 28th, 2017 11:25 am| by Stephen Gadd
Peakon, the London and Copenhagen-based people analytics company, has received an injection of cash totalling 6.1 million Euros, the company reports.

The lead investor in this round was EQT Ventures, along with Peakon’s existing investors, IDInvest, Sunstone and angel investor, Tommy Ahlers.



Peakon, which was founded by Phil Chambers, Kasper Hulthin, Dan Rogers and Christian Holm in late 2014, operates across three locations in the UK, Denmark, and the US.

Improving employee engagement
The company aims to create tangible improvements to employee engagement and retention through insights delivered via its SaaS platform. These insights are generated through the automated collection of employee feedback via web and mobile Apps.

This is then analysed, using the latest machine learning techniques, to understand what motivates employees, what problems they have, and how those problems can be fixed.

Phil Chambers, co-founder and CEO of Peakon said: “We have been overwhelmed by the positive response to our platform, and have found ourselves in the fortunate position of being in a booming market with a leading product.”

The company is expected to treble the number of its employees over the next 12 months, reaching 100 people at that time.

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
