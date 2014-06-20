 Maersk docks 2016 with billion-kroner loss – The Post

Maersk docks 2016 with billion-kroner loss

Chairman steps down after 14 years at the helm

It’s been rough sailing for Maersk in 2016 (photo: Maersk)
February 8th, 2017 9:07 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The Danish oil and shipping colossus Maersk has revealed its financial results for 2016, and the news is far from good.

The company came under heavy pressure in its container shipping unit last year due to dwindling shipping prices and ended up with an overall loss of 13.2 billion kroner for the year.



“2016 was a difficult year financially, with headwinds in all of our markets. However, it was also a year when we decided to substantially transform AP Møller – Maersk for the future,” said Søren Skou, the CEO of Maersk Group.

“We have set a new course that over the next few years will lead to AP Møller – Mærsk becoming a focused container shipping, logistics and ports company with the aim of growing revenue again.”

Another issue lies within Maersk’s oil division where many of its rigs, ten last year compared to three the year before, are either not leased out or only partially so.

READ MORE: Monster maritime deal: Maersk acquires huge German shipping company

Chairman takes a bow
In connection with the release of the financial results, Michael Pram Rasmussen, has stepped down from his position as the chairman of the board of directors. Jim Hagermann Snabe will succeed him.

“Since 1999, Michael Pram Rasmussen has served AP Møller – Maersk as a board member, 14 years as our chairman,” said Ane Mærsk Mc-Kinney Uggla, the vice chairman.

“I am very grateful for his many contributions and relentless commitment to our group, during good as well as hard times. Michael has anchored the ongoing transformation of the company, with solid business insight as well as loyalty to our name. I look forward to welcoming Jim Hagemann Snabe to take the torch that will lead us into the future.”

Related News


Latest News

Business
Denmark throws hat in ring for EMA relocation
Denmark
Police in Danish town warning students about a possible child molester
General
Danish water tech heading to Ghana
National
Immigrants and their descendants now the majority in two Danish neighbourhoods

Sign up to receive The Daily Newsletter

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved