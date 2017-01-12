Maersk draws the line at bribes

Ask any captain and he will tell you that in certain ports, if you want to ensure that your ship receives proper service, you will have to give small gifts to officials, pilots and the harbour authorities.

At an anti-corruption course held recently at Malmö’s World Maritime University, Maersk Captain Morten Busch put it even more bluntly: “At one particular port it was common practice for officials to demand cartons of cigarettes as a facilitation payment to enter. As pressure grew for us to cut these payments to zero, it became a battle.”