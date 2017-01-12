Maersk hampered by global cyber attack

Yesterday at around 13:30 the Danish shipping giant Maersk was hit by a global cyber attack that closed down IT-systems in several places in the world and across the group’s different divisions.

The company admitted that a number of its harbour terminals had been hit but stated that “at present, Maersk Oil, Maersk Drilling, Maersk Supply Services, Maersk Tankers, Maersk Training, Svitzer og Maersk Container Industry have not been affected.”