 Maersk hampered by global cyber attack – The Post

Maersk hampered by global cyber attack

Even the largest Danish companies are not immune to computer hackers

A number of harbour terminals were hit by the cyber attack on Maersk (photo: Yann Fauché/Alma Mulalic)
June 28th, 2017 12:47 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Yesterday at around 13:30 the Danish shipping giant Maersk was hit by a global cyber attack that closed down IT-systems in several places in the world and across the group’s different divisions.

The company admitted that a number of its harbour terminals had been hit but stated that “at present, Maersk Oil, Maersk Drilling, Maersk Supply Services, Maersk Tankers, Maersk Training, Svitzer og Maersk Container Industry have not been affected.”



Additionally, the company’s ships are also able to sail and their crews can communicate safely with the outside world.

READ ALSO: Foreign Ministry of Denmark cyber-attacked

Taking precautions
According to the release, Maersk is also taking the necessary precautions to ensure continued operations.

The company was not willing to elaborate on the consequences of the attack at the present time. “The cumulative effect on our business is being evaluated,” said Maersk.

Related News



Latest News

National
Every second Dane works when they are on holiday
National
Every second candidate failed Danish citizenship test
Business
Danish firm to start onshore salmon farming in Miami
Business
Maersk hampered by global cyber attack

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved