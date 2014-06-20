AP Moller-Maersk Group has confirmed that from early January the company will slowly shut down gas production in the Tyra field in the North Sea.

The Tyra field, which accounts for 90 percent of Denmark’s production of natural gas, has been in operation since 1984 and the facilities are approaching the end of their operational life.

Maersk Oil has not been able to agree with the Danish state on fiscal terms, including tax allowances, in connection with necessary investments in the reconstruction work of the old facilities.