 Mikkeller opening new bars abroad – The Post
7443

Mikkeller opening new bars abroad

Beer bliss coming to Los Angeles, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, Berlin, Chiang Mai and Tórshavn

Masters of the brewniverse? (photo: Mikkeller)
February 3rd, 2017 1:22 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The prince of the Danish microbrewery scene, Mikkel Borg Bjergsø, has revealed that microbrewery sensation Mikkeller will open seven new bars abroad and a lunch restaurant in Copenhagen.

Mikkeller already has 27 bars in various parts of the world, and this spring it aims to add even new bars in Los Angeles, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, Berlin, Chiang Mai in Thailand and Tórshavn in the Faroe Islands.



“The ambition is to spread what we do to as many people as possible across the planet,” Bjergsø told TV2 News.

Aside from its suds expansion, Mikkeller also aims to open a new lunch restaurant in Viktoriagade in Copenhagen.

READ MORE: Small beer: More than a celebration, this is domination

It’s beer o’clock somewhere
Since opening in 2006, Mikkeller has taken Denmark by storm and has spread to a number of cities around the world, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Barcelona, Bangkok, Singapore, Seoul, Taiwan and Reykjavik.

In 2016, he sold part of his ownership share to the US equity fund, Providence, which will assist Mikkeller in reaching the US beer market.

Mikkeller, founded by Bjergsø and Kristian Klarup Keller, enjoys a turnover of 175-200 million kroner and profit was at 15 million kroner after tax last year

Related News


Latest News

Concerts
Vinterjazz: music a bit further out
National
Wolves ravaging farm animals near Danish border
Concerts
Vinterjazz: jazz on the silver screen
Bars
Mikkeller opening new bars abroad

Sign up to receive The Daily Newsletter

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved