Mikkeller opening new bars abroad

The prince of the Danish microbrewery scene, Mikkel Borg Bjergsø, has revealed that microbrewery sensation Mikkeller will open seven new bars abroad and a lunch restaurant in Copenhagen.

Mikkeller already has 27 bars in various parts of the world, and this spring it aims to add even new bars in Los Angeles, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, Berlin, Chiang Mai in Thailand and Tórshavn in the Faroe Islands.