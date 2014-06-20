The number of overnight stays at hotels in Copenhagen has more than doubled since 1992.
According to figures from the trade association Horesta, tourists spent more than 7 million nights in the Danish capital during the first 9 months of this year.
Signe Jungersted, the head of development at Wonderful Copenhagen, believes the increase is down to new air routes and the city’s historic sights and attractions.
Horesta, on the other hand, attributes it to the overall increased desire to travel the world and significantly lower prices of flight tickets.
Most tourists visiting Copenhagen come from the UK, the US, Sweden, Germany and Norway, but there has also been an increase in the number of tourists from Italy, Spain, India and China this year.