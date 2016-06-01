More foreigners than ever employed by Danish companies

Despite a significant number of law changes tightening up the conditions that allow them to live and work in Denmark, there are still rather a lot of foreigners with jobs here.

Figures compiled by the trade union Dansk Metal reveal there have never been so many foreign workers in Danish companies.

In 2018, the numbers amounted to the equivalent of 215,314 full time jobs – and that is an increase of 7.5 percent compared to 2017, reports Børsen.

Most of the foreign workers come from eastern Europe.

Myth-busters

“The myth that it is hard to attract foreign workers from Europe is just that,” said the union’s chief economist, Thomas Søby.

Recently, there have been dire warnings from employers that many foreigners are returning home, and according to the Danish employers federation Dansk Arbejdsgiverforening there are still a number of companies who are seriously short-handed.

Poles apart

Poland is one country that is mentioned in this connection, as the Polish government has been actively campaigning to persuade Poles working abroad to come home as the domestic economy is going through a period of growth.

However the Polish ambassador in Denmark, Henryka Moscicka-Dendys, explained that less-qualified people still find Denmark an attractive option because they are usually able to earn a higher salary here than at home.