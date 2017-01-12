More than a silver lining: Danes return with sustainable underwear

Two years ago, Organic Basics crowdfunded its first line of SilverTech underwear, propelling it into the upper echelons of sustainable and odourless undergarments.

Now the Copenhagen-based company is back Kickstarting its enhanced SilverTech 2.0 line, which offers improved comfort, heat regulation, durability, and breathability to its already popular 100 percent sustainable design.

“SilverTech 2.0 is the follow-up to the original men’s SilverTech collection, which was the most crowdfunded fashion campaign in Scandinavia. The mindset of SilverTech remains the same: ‘Wear more. Wash less’,” Organic Basics wrote.

“SilverTech 2.0 is made with seamlessly-knitted Q-Nova mechanically-recycled nylon, and treated with Polygiene for odour control. SilverTech 2.0 is basically better made, and perfect for an active lifestyle. All our underwear and tees are made with 100 percent recycled nylon, making them more comfortable, more breathable and more durable, while reducing our environmental footprint.”

Hot to trot

Despite only going online yesterday, the Kickstarter campaign has already reached almost 250,000 kroner in pledge funds, easily surpassing its set goal of 186,184 kroner (30,000 US dollars) with 30 days remaining on its campaign.

Pledgers can choose from a wide variety of packages to fund – from the 179 kroner for socks or boxers and 364 kroner long or short-sleeve T-shirt to the 3,079-4,835 kroner for premium packages offering a wide range of undergarments and towel combinations.

And being sustainable is critical to Organic Basics. “We know that the fashion industry is a dirty bastard, but did you know that washing and drying accounts for two-thirds of the environmental impact of a piece of clothing?” they ask.

“In our opinion, this problem needs to be solved by the fashion industry first (that’s us). We believe in setting higher standards and leading the way when it comes to sustainable fashion.”

Read more about the SilverTech 2.0 line and the packages it includes here, or check out the video below.