More than two-thirds of all Danish companies active on social media

The member-companies of Dansk Industri (DI) are increasingly active users of sites such as Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Out of 464 companies that completed a survey instigated by DI, 65 percent admit to being active users of social media and say they primarily use it for marketing and advertising.

More than half say that social media contributes to better marketing, and 36 percent say that social media has made it cheaper to advertise the company and recruit new staff.

Getting in on the first wave

The leader of DI’s digital taskforce, Christian Hannibal, sees this as a very positive development.

“We hope that it is the first step to getting more companies into the first wave of digitalisation. It’s not about how many ‘likes’ you can get, but giving companies the best opportunities for creating growth and jobs through digitalisation,” said Hannibal.

Social media has also been responsible for changing working patterns at companies. Around 23 percent of those surveyed said that social media has contributed to an increased exchange of expertise, and 15 percent feel that it has created a better climate amongst employees.

More than just advertising

“It underlines how social media is much more than just an advert on Facebook or a job advert on LinkedIn. It can also be used to fine-tune the company’s core activities,” added Hannibal.

In all, 52 percent of companies are positive about social media and see it as an advantage. Only 6 percent feel that it is a disadvantage. The remaining 42 percent either answered “neither one nor the other” or “don’t know”.