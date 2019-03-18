NemID payment service to be phased out in 2022

If you’re one of those people who despises using the NemID payment solution, you can rest assured that you’ll only be needing those ‘must be carried at all times’ cumbersome code cards for another two years.

That’s because by the summer of 2022, the NemID system will be completely phased out and replaced by the new MitID, which will be fully digitalised and won’t require a physical code card.

“MitID will ensure that the national, digital infrastructure will continue to be a solid foundation for digital Denmark. Additionally, we will ensure that the users can continue to have a secure, digital ID, which they feel safe to use,” said Rikke Hougaard Zeberg, the head of the agency for digitalisation, Digitaliseringsstyrelsen.

Phased out by 2022

Instead of the code card, MitID will include other log-in methods. The new system will be rolled out during the summer of 2021 and consumers will be shifted over the course of a nine-month period.

As the MitID system is taken into use, NemID will continue to work as well until it is fully phased out by the summer of 2022.