With a start-up price of 39 kroner per month for a mobile subscription, Tjeep, the latest company to enter the crowded filed of mobile phone operators, is rattling the competition.

As the four major telecommunications companies have been cutting their less expensive subscriptions, Tjeep’s lowest rate of 39 kroner per month for one hour of talk time and one gigabyte of data is far below the 99 kroner or more charged by the larger companies.

Aggressive business plan

Tjeep’s pricing is more in line with that of other discount outlets like Oister and Call me, which have plans starting at 49 kroner per month